Karoi Man Sentenced for Rape of Minor

A Karoi magistrate has convicted a 27-year-old man from Mashonaland West for the rape of a 15-year-old girl, sentencing him to 12 months in prison with six months suspended under certain conditions.

This legal action marks a definitive response by the judiciary to crimes involving sexual abuse of minors.The conviction was announced following the submission of evidence that in October last year, the man initiated a sexual relationship with the underage girl.

The situation escalated on March 19, when the girl, having previously stolen her sister-in-law’s keys, facilitated an unauthorized meeting in the sister-in-law’s room where the rape occurred.

The incident was exposed the following day when the girl’s mother discovered the accused with her daughter and immediately reported him to the police. The court’s decision underscores the ongoing efforts to uphold legal protections for minors against sexual offenses.- ZIANA