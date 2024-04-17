McManaman Tips Manchester City as Champions League Favorites Over Real Madrid

Sports Correspondent

Former Real Madrid and Manchester City winger Steve McManaman is confident that Pep Guardiola’s squad will advance to the Champions League semi-finals following their thrilling 3-3 draw at the Santiago Bernabeu.

McManaman, a player who has represented both clubs during his career, believes that Manchester City are in prime position to secure victory over Real Madrid in the upcoming quarter-final clash at the Etihad Stadium.

Reflecting on City’s recent successes, including their Champions League triumph last year where they defeated Los Blancos convincingly, McManaman is optimistic about City’s chances.

Speaking at the launch of Panini’s Official England Sticker Collection, McManaman expressed his thoughts on the tie, stating, “I previously mentioned that Real Madrid needed a couple of away goals to have a chance.

With the score at 3-3, City are undoubtedly the strong favorites.”