Mutsvangwa Defends ZiG

Spread the love

GOVERNMENT’S resource mobilisation efforts to protect citizens against the Elnino-induced drought and the newly introduced Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) currency have been endorsed by the ruling ZANU PF party.

Early this month, President Emmerson Mnangagwa declared the 2023/24 summer cropping season a State of Disaster after an El Nino-induced drought which has left more than two million families food insecure.

The move has opened avenues for comprehensive efforts to mobilise food relief, with ZANU PF pledging its support towards the move at the party’s Central Committee held at the weekend.

In a media briefing in Harare this Monday, ZANU PF Secretary for Information and Publicity, Christopher Mutsvangwa confirmed that the ruling party endorsed President Mnangagwa’s drive to ensure no one dies of hunger.

“The point of relief is that the economy is performing better and this is due to good policies being put by the Second Republic. It hedges out of the vagaries of the weather. I want to thank the President for his policies in mining which are attracting investors to Zimbabwe and this has reduced the effects of hunger.”

Turning to the newly introduced Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) currency, Mutsvangwa noted the need for the citizenry to support the gold-backed local currency.

“We don’t see any reason why ZIG won’t have value and it’s our call to you as journalists to write positive stories about our currency. Why should we reject our currency which is being supported by our gold? We have enough gold here in Zimbabwe.”

The ZiG was launched early this month, with the public and the business community having already started trading in the new currency after banks successfully completed the conversion process.

ZBC News