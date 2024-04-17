Mutsvangwa Pinned Down By Mzembi Over Gold Leaks

Spread the love

Former Foreign Affairs Minister Walter Mzembi Challenges Allegations of Missing Gold

By Farai D Hove | Former Foreign Affairs Minister Walter Mzembi has called out Chris Mutsvangwa, demanding clarity over recent allegations concerning the disappearance of gold, a significant public asset in Zimbabwe. In a public statement released earlier today, Mzembi urged Mutsvangwa to disclose the identity of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) governor and the countries allegedly involved in this issue.

The controversy centers on several unnamed figures and spans across the tenures of multiple RBZ governors from 2001 to 2024, including Dr. Leonard Tsumba, Dr. Charles Chikaura, Dr. Gideon Gono, Charity Dhliwayo, and the current Governor, John Mangudya. Mzembi’s call for transparency also extends to the numerous finance ministers who have overseen the nation’s finances through turbulent economic times, from Dr. Simba Makoni to Dr. Ignatius Chombo.

Mzembi questioned the role of international and local auditors like Deloitte & Touche, Ernest & Young, KPMG, and Kudenga BDO, who have been responsible for scrutinizing the country’s financial dealings during this period. He also highlighted the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) perspective on the matter, hinting at potential oversights by even the most vigilant of governance structures, including the tenure of Tendai Biti and the Inclusive Government known for its stringent fiscal oversight.

The former minister expressed concerns about the secretive handling of gold reserves allegedly known only to the President and a select few, questioning the legal and financial implications of such actions, especially in scenarios of leadership change, incapacity, or death in office.

This call for accountability from Mzembi opens a complex dialogue about governance, transparency, and the stewardship of Zimbabwe’s public assets amidst ongoing economic challenges and international scrutiny.