Chamisa Mayor Snubbed From Independence Celebrations

Spread the love

By Political Reporter- The Emerson Mnagagwa-led Government has snubbed the Nelson Chamisa-aligned Bulawayo Mayor David Coltart from attending the Independence Day celebrations.

In a message sent to councillors, Coltart said that a few weeks ago, he was invited to a Business Expo where the Central Government snubbed the office of the Mayor.

Coltart asserted that he was not prepared to allow the office of Mayor to be denigrated again.

Reads the message:

Councillors I need to explain my position to you all regarding the Independence Day celebrations today.

Whilst a general notice has been sent out to Councillors, the office of Mayor has not been invited by Government to attend. This is a basic courtesy that should be extended to the office, not me personally.

I have also been advised that in recent years Mayors were snubbed at Independence Day celebrations to such an extent that they no longer attended. Whilst I hope this treatment of Mayors has ended I am not prepared to allow it to happen again.

A few weeks ago I was invited to a function – a Business Expo – where the office of Mayor was snubbed by Government at the event. I registered a protest and left. I am not prepared to allow the office of Mayor be denigrated again.

I have made sure that at events I have control over, appropriate Government officials are invited personally and I expect that the office of Mayor will be respected in a similar fashion going forward.

I am grateful that you are attending this national celebration and am with you all in spirit.

God bless Zimbabwe.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...