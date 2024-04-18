Chamisa’s Independence Message | FULL TEXT

Spread the love

44 YEARS OF INDEPENDENCE !!

Independence means dependence on God.

Independence means money in your pocket.

Independence means food in your homes.

Independence means jobs for the youth.

Independence means decent jobs and salaries for workers.

Independence means world class working conditions for our uniformed servicemen and women.

Independence means decent pensions for our pensioners.

Independence means drugs in hospitals.

Independence means affordable school fees.

Independence means good roads and accessible districts countrywide.

Independence means land and title deeds

Independence means free speech.

Independence means free choice in elections.

Independence means proper national elections.

Independence means decent Salaries for Civil servants.

Independence means real money not Fake Money.

Independence means dignity, decency and honour for citizens.

Independence means true freedom, happiness and opportunities.

Independence means trusted national processes.

Independence means professional, durable, credible, dependable and accountable national institutions.

Independence means economic opportunities and advantages for everyone.

Independence means functional and well maintained infrastructure, upon working systems.

The hallmarks of independence are Oneness- a togetherness, a united nation, a together nation, a together society, a together people.

What does independence mean for you ?

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...