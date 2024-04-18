German Classified Files: Mnangagwa Behind Chitepo, Tongogara Murders

Mnangagwa implicated in the assassinations of Herbert Wiltshire Pfumaindini Chitepo and Josiah Magama Tongogara

By Alfred Jukwa | According to classified documents allegedly held by the German Intelligence or secret service, the Bundesnachrichtendienst (BND), set to be declassified next year, and in the hands of an investigative German journalist in Hamburg, President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, has been implicated as a key cog, in the assassinations of gallant liberation heros and icons, Herbert Chitepo and Josiah Tongogara, who both died shortly before Zimbabwe’s Independence in April 1980, due to car related accidents and sabotage.

The BND is the foreign intelligence service of the Federal Republic of Germany, compiling political, economic and military foreign intelligence.

Mnangagwa who hitherto appeared to have successfully covered his involvement and shameless tracks, in the mysterious deaths of Tongogara and Chitepo, for over four decades, is exposed in the embargoed BND files, as the enabling political mole for British Intelligence MI6, and Rhodesian Intelligence who leaked up-to-date information about Chitepo’s movements, activities and places of residence in Lusaka, Zambia, in the early to mid 1970s. Mnangagwa did the same espionage on Tongogara’s political plans and itinerary, providing his immediate Rhodesian intelligence bosses in Salisbury, with sensitive and vital security-related information on Tongogara.

Mnangagwa is also said to have used his proximity, as the late President Robert Gabriel Mugabe’s bodyguard and personal assistant, to retrieve Zanu party secrets and their military wing Zanla’s military operations.

Mnangagwa was working in close tandem with, Lieutenant

General George Peter Walls, the Head of the Armed Forces of Rhodesia during the Rhodesian Bush War from 1977 until his exile from Zimbabwe in 1980. The controversial octogenarian disputed leader, was also reporting to Ken Flower, head of the Rhodesian CIO.

In 2011 the BBC Radio 4 programme Documents featured testimony from Lord Owen that Flower had been an MI6 mole for Britain during his tenure as Rhodesian intelligence chief, and that his disclosure of Rhodesian plans had enabled Mugabe to survive assassination and become the first prime minister of Zimbabwe, following Independence.

The BND files allege that it was Flower, who recruited Mnangagwa to become a British MI6 intelligence permanent field asset in Zimbabwe, and recommended Mugabe to appoint Mnangagwa as the inugural state security minister in 1980, to enable Britain unlimited intelligence access of the new

Zimbabwean government under Mugabe, through Mnangagwa who had been planted at the intelligence nerve center of the country.

Based upon Mnangagwa’s espionage reports on Chitepo and Tongogara, the Rhodesian intelligence, in clandestine collaboration with the MI6 and America’s Central Intelligenece Agency (CIA), where able to allegedly plot sophisticated covert operations, which resulted in Chitepo’s car bombing assassination in March 1975, in Zambia. Tongogara lost his life in a freak car accident involving a lorry with a trailer on his way to Zimbabwe from Mozambique, on 26 December 1979.

It has also come to light that Britain wanted Chitepo and

Tongogara out of the way in favour of Mugabe, because Tongogara was considered “very militaristic and dictatorial”, while Chitepo was seen as a “radical Pan-Africanist.

Another shock disclosure, by the German files, notes that, Mnangagwa also wanted to pave the way for himself for a future presidency, but Tongogara was going to shatter his ambitions. Furthermore both Tongogara and Mnangagwa, came from the same home area. Tongogara was born in Shurugwi, while Mnangagwa claims to be from Zvishavane.

Mnangagwa who is still to comment over the development, has failed to respond to several previous allegations by war veterans who have been accusing him during press conferences that he was just a Rhodesian mercenary recruited to replace real fighters.

-ZimEye

