Top Soldiers Die In Horror Crash Near Mnangagwa Farm

By Political Reporter- A Zimbabwe National Army Brigadire, two Majors, and a Sergeant have died in a head-on collision 2 KM from Battlefields near Kwekwe.

Battlefields is less than 20 kilometres from President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Precabe Farm, Sherwood, near Kwekwe.

Brigadier General Augustine Chipwere, the Director of Poly, Public Relations, and International Affairs for the ZDF, confirmed the incident that happened on Tuesday.

In an official statement relayed through state media, Brigadier General Chipwere expressed deep sorrow over the accident. He disclosed that the unfortunate event took place approximately 2km from Battlefields in Mashonaland West Province. He stated:

“With heavy hearts, the Zimbabwe Defence Forces regret to announce the passing of a general officer, two field officers, and a non-commissioned member in a fatal road accident on April 16, 2024. Brigadier General Shadreck Vezha, Major Thabani Ncube, Major Mqondisi Gumbo, and Sergeant Chakabaiwa were involved in a road traffic incident at the 180km mark along the Harare-Bulawayo Road, close to Battlefields.

Preliminary investigations indicate that Brigadier General Vezha attempted to overtake an unidentified vehicle and veered into oncoming traffic, resulting in a collision with a Mazda CX-5 traveling towards Kwekwe.

Several passengers from both vehicles sustained injuries of varying severity and are currently receiving treatment at Gweru and Kwekwe General Hospitals.

Further investigations into the accident are underway, and additional details will be provided in due course.”

Brigadier General Shadreck Vezha, then a Lieutenant Colonel, was honoured with a UN Medal in May 2014 for his involvement in the United Nations Syria Mission.

Alongside him, Lieutenant Colonels Chadokweedza Gota, Hamilton Ndhlovu, and Douglas Gwite were also conferred with UN medals.

-ZimEye

