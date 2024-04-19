500 Harare CBD Buildings Face Murambatsvina

Spread the love

By Municipal Correspondent- The Harare City Council has condemned more than 500 buildings, including about 14 high-rise towers in and around Harare’s central business district (CBD), classifying them as unsafe for occupation.

The city fathers said these properties have poor ventilation, lack emergency exits, and generally decay.

Over 500 abatement orders have since been issued to owners of the buildings, directing them to repair their properties or risk their closure urgently.

An abatement order is a legal document issued by a Government agency or authorised body to address a building nuisance or violation of regulations.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...