Marriot Surrenders DeMbare To Wife?

Spread the love

SICK MARRIOT SURRENDERS DYNAMOS TO WIFE…………. ……… HARARE ……………….DYNAMOS s self imposed founder Bernard Lusengo Marriot has not been feeling well for sometime and has been on and off from the sick bed , a feeling which has left him surrendering Dynamos to his young wife , Late nite soccer news can reveal .

Lusengo who has been at the helm of Dynamos for over a decade is accused of reducing the club to an amateur or a boozers club . ” Marriot has not been feeling well for sometime now and he is suffering from a life threatening disease which i can not mention now , so his young wife is now the one who gives instructions at the club . They could have handed over to his son but he is a drug addict ,so he was left with no option but to hand over to his wife. He has already recruited his wife to lead Dynamos even after his death” , said the source .Unlike in the past Marriot s wife has been visiting the team even at trainning sessions and recently Marriot soon after he was discharged from hospital was seen with his wife at Rufaro stadium over two weeks ago , increasing the speculation that the old man has handed over the club to his bullish wife. Recently his wife fired the team s public officer Chioniso Mashakada before the team s sponsors Sakunda intervened which forced the Marriot family to reinstate her. Dynamos has been struggling to win this season and they are now favourates together with out of sorts Caps united to fight against relegation. In 2018 Marriot s son , Prince Harry Lusengo was accused of interfering with the club s affairs and at one time he was acting as the team manager. Before Dynamos played against Highlanders at Babourfields stadium that year , Lusengo junior exchanged blows with Gift Saunyama who was a Glamour boys player then .

Saunyama accused Harry junior of disrespecting the then team manager Joseph Takaringofa.

Late Night News

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...