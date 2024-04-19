Mohadi Painfully Speaks On Independence Celebrations

Spread the love

VICE President Kembo Mohadi has implored the nation to unite in preserving the gains of the liberation struggle.

He was speaking at Dzapasi Assembly Point in Buhera where he led proceedings at the lighting of the Independence Flame, a symbol of colonial resistance.

In 1980, Dzapasi Assembly Point witnessed one of the key moments in the country’s history when over 17 000 freedom fighters converged after ceasefire.

Vice President Kembo Mohadi was at the site this Wednesday during the lighting of the Independence Flame, where he chronicled the significance of the site and implored the nation to safeguard the gains of the liberation struggle.

“This monument thus embodies the aspirations of every Zimbabwean for peace and commitment to resolving conflicts through peaceful means, fostering understanding and nurturing a culture of reconciliation. The monument is a symbol for our collective determination to build a better Zimbabwe for ourselves and future generations. Dzapasi Assembly Point Monument inculcates in every Zimbabwean the values of tolerance, inclusivity and respect for human rights.

“With the development impetus that has been brought in by the 44th independence commemorations, it is my sincere hope that National Museums and Monuments will cease on the opportunity to make this monument a tourist attraction for all, packaged together with other attractions such as Matendera and Kagumbudzi national Monuments, Ruti Dam and balancing rocks of Marabada hills here in Manicaland. Because of its centrality Dzapasi National Monument has the potential to attract tourists from all sectors of society and should be marketed as a place of peace,” he said.

The Minister of War Veterans of the Liberation Struggle, Senator Monica Mavhunga and her Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage counterpart, Honourable Kazembe Kazembe reaffirmed government’s commitment to preserving the country’s historical sites as well as improving the welfare of freedom fighters.

“I want to take this moment to acknowledge His Excellency, The President Dr E. D Mnangagwa, under whose visionary leadership of the Second Republic, we have all recognized the importance of honouring our Veterans of the Liberation Struggle. The establishment of a whole Ministry mandated to oversee the welfare and economic empowerment of Veterans of the Liberation Struggle, is a testament to his unwavering support for those who fought for our independence.

“His Excellency the President has initiated this important process of accurately recording and preserving the legacy and history of the War of Liberation. It is through his devolution initiative that we are witnessing the rotational Independence celebrations across Provinces, hence the lighting of the Independence Flame today at this historic site,” she said.

Hon Kazembe said, “This monument thus embodies the aspirations of every Zimbabwean for a peaceful co-existence and commitment to resolving conflicts through peaceful means, fostering understanding and nurturing a culture of reconciliation. To this end, My Ministry shall strive to ensure that the department of National Museums and Monuments of Zimbabwe is adequately supported to carry out its mandate of research, conservation, presentation and preservation of liberation heritage.”

The event was also an opportunity for the war veterans to reminisce on the past.

“This is a place where we converged after the ceasefire, so we are grateful to have met and revived the old memories,” said one of the war veterans.

Another added, “We feel honoured as war veterans. This event signifies that the government is recognising the role we played in the attainment of this country’s independence.”

The Independence Flame was received by the Manicaland Provincial leadership last week on Friday and was taken to all the districts ahead of the national Uhuru celebrations this Thursday at Murambinda in Buhera.

ZBC News

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...