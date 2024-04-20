Chiwenga Loses Military Grip

Spread the love

By Political Reporter – Vice President Constantino Chiwenga continues to lose grip on military power, with his prospects of ascending to the presidency deteriorating as assassinations and purges on his closest allies by President Emerson Mnangagwa increase.

The recent targeted killings have sent shockwaves through Zimbabwe, particularly among those who vividly recall Chiwenga’s pivotal role in the ousting of the late President Robert Mugabe in November 2017.

During that tumultuous time, Chiwenga was the bold orchestrator of a historic coup, ushering in a new era of political uncertainty.

Among the slain military stalwarts are the esteemed figures of Sibusiso Moyo and Perence Shiri, whose deaths remain shrouded in mystery.

These men stood shoulder to shoulder with Chiwenga during the zenith of his power, only to meet their untimely demise under suspicious circumstances.

There had been a tacit agreement in the corridors of power within Zanu PF: Mnangagwa would serve one term, paving the way for Chiwenga to assume the presidency.

Yet, Mnangagwa, encouraged by his position, now defiantly proclaims his intent to cling to power well beyond the originally envisaged timeline, stretching his tenure into the unforeseeable future.

A disturbing pattern has emerged since the coup that reshaped Zimbabwe’s political landscape.

High-ranking military officials have met their end in a series of inexplicable road accidents, conveniently eliminating potential challengers to Mnangagwa’s authority.

The most recent tragedy unfolded just outside Battlefields, a stone’s throw from President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s opulent Precabe Farm.

Brigadier General Augustine Chipwere, the voice of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, solemnly confirmed the incident, his words laden with grief and disbelief.

“In a devastating blow to our ranks, we mourn the loss of Brigadier General Shadreck Vezha, Major Thabani Ncube, Major Mqondisi Gumbo, and Sergeant Chakabaiwa, who tragically perished in a fatal road accident on April 16, 2024,” Brigadier General Chipwere conveyed in an official statement broadcast through state media.

The circumstances surrounding the accident raise troubling questions.

Preliminary findings suggest Brigadier General Vezha’s ill-fated attempt to overtake an unidentified vehicle led to a collision with another car, resulting in multiple casualties.

However, scepticism lingers, fueling speculation of foul play orchestrated to maintain Mnangagwa’s stranglehold on power.

Brigadier General Shadreck Vezha, once lauded for his service on the international stage, joins the ranks of other fallen heroes whose valorous deeds have been overshadowed by the sinister shadows of political intrigue.

As the nation mourns their loss, whispers of discontent grow louder, echoing the sentiments of those who fear the erosion of democracy and the rise of tyranny in Zimbabwe’s troubled landscape.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...