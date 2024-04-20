Varakashi Compare Mnangagwa To Christ

By A Correspondent

The celebration of Zimbabwe’s Independence Day was marred by controversy as a Zanu PF-aligned group known as Varakashi 4ED drew intense criticism for likening President Emmerson Mnangagwa to Jesus Christ in a shocking social media post.

On Independence Day, Varakashi 4ED shared a picture of Mnangagwa alongside a young child, accompanied by a caption that translated to: “Let the children come to me because they are hungry and starved.”

This statement, which closely resembles Jesus Christ’s biblical words, “Let the little children come to me, and do not hinder them, for the kingdom of heaven belongs to such as these,” has sparked outrage and disbelief among many Zimbabweans.

The comparison of Mnangagwa to Christ, albeit in a poetic manner, has been widely condemned as inappropriate and sacrilegious.

Equating a political figure to a religious icon revered by millions worldwide is considered highly offensive and disrespectful to religious sentiments.

Social media users and opposition figures swiftly denounced Varakashi 4ED’s post, emphasizing the importance of maintaining respect for religious beliefs and figures.

The use of biblical language and imagery to exalt a political leader has been viewed as an attempt to manipulate public perception and elevate Mnangagwa’s image to an inappropriate level.

Furthermore, critics have pointed out the stark contrast between the actions and policies of the government under Mnangagwa’s leadership and the teachings of Jesus Christ, particularly in terms of compassion, justice, and humility.

This incident underscores broader concerns about the growing personality cult surrounding political leaders in Zimbabwe, where dissent is often met with repression and criticism is swiftly silenced.

The use of religious symbolism and rhetoric for political purposes risks eroding public trust and exacerbating divisions within society.

In response to the controversy, there have been calls for greater accountability and responsible messaging from political groups and leaders. Respect for diverse beliefs and the separation of religious and political spheres are fundamental principles in a democratic society.

As Zimbabwe navigates complex socio-political challenges and strives for national unity and progress, it is essential for all stakeholders to uphold principles of tolerance, inclusivity, and mutual respect.

Public discourse should focus on substantive issues affecting citizens’ lives rather than resorting to inflammatory rhetoric and divisive symbolism.

The controversy surrounding Varakashi 4ED’s post serves as a stark reminder of the importance of ethical communication and the need for leaders to engage in constructive dialogue that fosters unity and understanding among all Zimbabweans.

