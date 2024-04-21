Makorokoza Sink Mnangagwa Home Town

By Municipal Reporter- Illegal Gold miners in Kwekwe have dug mining tunnels going as deep as 1,5 kilometres beneath Kwekwe’s central business district, raising fear of the city caving in.

The study, undertaken by the Zimbabwe National Geospatial and Space Agency (ZINGSA), used high-tech geospatial mapping techniques that exposed an extensive network of tunnels ranging from 40 metres to around 1,5km in depth, which threatened the structural integrity of the ground and buildings above them.

It highlights the alarming practice of illegal miners targeting pillars supporting the tunnels.

The report also details the hazards the tunnels pose to the city’s infrastructure and environment due to the proliferation of sinkholes and ground vibrations from blasting.

In March last year, a classroom block at Globe and Phoenix Primary School collapsed into a sink-hole.

-State media

