Zanu PF Mberengwa Legislator Dies In A Car Crash

By A Correspondent| Mberengwa East Member of Parliament Dr Hamadziripi Dube, along with two other passengers, died in a car accident while travelling for the Independence Day celebrations.

Dube was a Professional Dental Surgeon with passion in clinical research and health services management.

Reports indicated that a Ford Ranger twin cab carrying the passengers veered off the road, overturned, and finally landed upright near Kadoma.

