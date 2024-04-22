Another Mnangagwa Top Spy Dies

By Political Reporter- A senior member of the dreaded Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) and Director of Investments in the Office of the President Emmerson Mnangagwa Nash Dzimiri has died.

Dzimiri died on the 16th of April in Harare and has been conferred national hero status.

The message on conferment was delivered to the family by Zanu PF National Political Commissar Mike Bimha at the weekend.

Born on the 24th of June 1958 in Shurugwi District, Dzimiri attended several schools for his Primary Education before proceeding to Lower Gweru Adventist High School for his Secondary Education.

Outraged by the racial segregation in the then Rhodesia, Dzimiri crossed the country for Mozambique through Chiqualaquala on foot in 1976 to join the liberation struggle, under ZANLA.

In the same year, he was transferred to Chimoio Camp, where he underwent further training and was deployed to Gaza province where he operated until 1977 before undergoing an intelligence course in China before returning to Mozambique as a military instructor.

At independence, Dzimiri played a critical role in the integration of ZANLA combatants into the Zimbabwe National Army.

Dzimiri joined the Central Intelligence Organisation in 1983 where was deployed to various provinces.

At international level, the intelligence supremo was sent on a diplomatic tour of duty to Havana, Cuba in 2007 as a Liaison Officer where he worked hard towards improving bilateral relations between the two countries.

At the time of his death, Dzimiri was the Director of Investments in the Office of the President and Cabinet.

He is survived by his wife and 8 children.

