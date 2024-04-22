FC Wangu Mazodze MarvelsZhalala Zhululu Outplay Destiny

FC Wangu Mazodze 2-0 Destiny FC

By Stephen Chuma

FC Wangu Mazodze kept pace with the leading pack in the Eastern Region Division 1 League after dismissing Destiny FC at Mucheke Stadium yesterday.

Zhalala Zhululu as the team is affectionately known by its legions of supporters put Destiny to the sword with goals from the impressive Tinaye Tsimba and hard running Nicholas Muchadei.

Tsimba found the back of the net after eight minutes following an enterprising display of football in the opening exchanges by the home team. This was his second goal of the season in as many matches.

FC Wangu Mazodze could have doubled their lead on the 34th minute but Tyler Mugoniwa saw his long range pile driver missing the goal by a whisker.

There were calls for a penalty by Destiny FC players in the 37th minute after FC Wangu Mazodze defender, Guidance Charinda calmly chest controlled the ball in the penalty box. The referee who had a good game waved away the protests.

Backed by their vociferous supporters, FC Wangu Mazodze continued to pile pressure with successive waves of attacks on Destiny FC goal area.

It was not long before the home team found a second goal in the 43 minute through a beautiful strike by Nicholas Muchadei.

The match retained the same pattern in the second stanza with the home team continuing to dazzle in front of a good crowd at Mucheke Stadium. In the 51st minute, coach John Nyikadzino subbed Prosper Andrea for the trickery winger Michael Bastos Chihowa.

Destiny FC were awarded a penalty in the 53rd minute but their player missed the target much to the delight of the vocal home team supporters.

On the 78th minute, Nyikadzino made more changes bringing on Edward Mafa and Takunda Mawarire for Nicholas Muchadei and Tinaye Tsimba but his team could not add to their tally.

Though it is early days in the Eastern Region Division 1 League, FC Wangu Mazodze appear to be among favorites for promotion into the top flight league. FC Wangu Mazodze remain second with six points and are only separated by goal difference with table topping Rusitu Tigers.

