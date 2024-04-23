Another ED Ally In Mysterious Death

Spread the love

By Political Reporter- A senior Zanu PF member and President Emerson Mnangagwa’s associate, Grace Tsitsi Jadagu, has died.

Jadagu, whose role and post in the ruling party has not been clearly articulated, has since been declared a national heroine with the Zanu PF Treasurer General Patrick Chinamasa delivering the message to the late Jadaga’s family in Chitungwiza last night.

Again, without spelling out Jadaga’s credentials, Chimanasa said Tsitsi Jadagu was a selfless cadre whose call to public service ran in her DNA

Jadagu is expected to be buried on Monday, 29 April 2024, at the National Heroes Acre in a triple heroes burial.

The two other heroes who will be buried on the same day are Nash Dzimiri and Brigadier General Shadreck Vezha.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...