Chicken Inn Stun Bosso

Highlanders suffered their first defeat of the 2024 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season after losing 2-1 to Chicken Inn on Sunday.

Bosso conceded two early goals and failed to recover.

Brian Muza opened the scoring as early as in the 7th minute before Micheal Charamba doubled the lead on the quarter hour following a backpass mistake.

After going down early, the hosts were forced to make a tactical change in the 20th minute, replacing Brian Mlotshwa with Mvelo Khoza.

The substitution seemingly brought some life in the team and Tshilamoya pulled one goal back ten minutes later through Lynoth Chikuhwa.

Highlanders continued piling pressure and almost got an equaliser on the stroke of half-time but Chikuhwa’s shot hit the bar.

On the other end, Chicken Inn only threatened in flashes and played deep for the remainder of the game.

The result sees the Gamecocks maintaining fourth place, while Highlanders lost the ground on the top but remained in first position.

Elsewhere, Dynamos return to winning ways after edging Telone 1-0 at Rufaro Stadium, thanks to Emmanuel Paga’s second half strike.

CAPS United lost to Manica Diamonds 1-0, while Bulawayo Chiefs beat Simba Bhora by a similar scoreline.

The match between Hwange and Ngezi Platinum ended in goalless draw.

Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 7 Results:

Highlanders 1-2 Chicken Inn

Dynamos 1-0 TelOne

Manica Diamonds 1-0 CAPS United

Hwange 0-0 Ngezi Platinum

Bulawayo Chiefs 1-0 Simba Bhora

