Domboshawa Man Sets Wife Ablaze

By Crime and Courts Reporter- A Domboshava man has set his wife on fire after they had a dispute over the division of marital property.

Ashely Kabaya is facing murder charges after Spiwe Jenyure died from injuries sustained in the attack.

The court heard that the incident took place on April 15 when the couple decided to share their property as they finalised their divorce.

Kabaya locked the door from the inside and attacked Jenyure with a golf stick.

He proceeded to soak her body with a mixture of cobra venom and paraffin before setting her on fire.

As the flames overwhelmed Jenyure, she fought back, grabbing Kabaya in the process.

He suffered severe injuries and is currently in hospital.

The wife cried for help and a passerby heard the noise, smashed the door open and tried to extinguish the fire with assistance from other community members, who had gathered at the scene.

Both victims were immediately rushed to Makumbe Hospital in Domboshava and, due to the severity of their burns, they were both transferred to Parirenyatwa for specialised care.

Spiwe died last Wednesday at Parirenyatwa.

Kabaya is currently recovering from his burns is now facing murder charges. H Metro

