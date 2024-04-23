Just In: Harare Bound ZUPCO Kills Two After Failing To Negotiate Sharp Curve

By A Correspondent| Two people died Tuesday morning in a road accident that occured along the Harare-Masvingo road just after the curve leading to Fidelity Park surburb.

The vehicles involved was Harare bound Zupco bus and two cars.

The Zupco bus was travelling from Gutu and according to eyewitnesses, the Zupco bus driver failed to negotiate a curve.

“The bus was speeding so when he reached the blind curve,there were two cars in front of him and he then tried to avoid the cars but there were a lot of people waiting for transport to go to work by the roadsode ,that is when he hit the two cars and people who were waiting for transport,” said an eyewitness.

At the time of writing an uncertained number of people were trapped under one of the cars that had landed in a ditch as the road is still under construction.

-ExpressMail

