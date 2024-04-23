Magaisa Family Thrown Into Mourning Barely 2 Years After Alex’s Death

By A Correspondent| The late constitutional law expert Dr Alex Magaisa’s young brother Benji has died barely two years after the pro-opposition movement was thrown into mourning following the death of the Big Saturday Read (BSR) writer breathed his last in the United Kingdom.

This was announced by late Alex Magaisa’s sister, Essy who expressed sadness that Alex and Benji had died one after the other.

“Nguva yakaoma pasi pano. Masarudza kuteedzana henyu. Benji wandirwadzisa Wangu.Vakanaka havararame chokwadi,” wrote Essy Magaisa.

The late Benji Magaisa

Benjamin Magaisa was born in 1991 and was the youngest member in Alex and Essy’s family.

Before his death, Alex Magaisa once praised Benji for renovating their family home in Wedza.

The late Magaisa brothers Alex and Benjamin

Details of Benji’s death are not yet known but he was working in the United Kingdom.

