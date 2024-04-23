Triple Burial For Mnangagwa Spies, Aide

By Political Reporter- There will be three burials at the National Heroes Acre on Monday, 27 April, of national President Emerson Mnangagwa’s two spies and a female top Zanu PF member.

The three are CIO Boss Nash Dzimiri, Brigadier General Shadreck Vezha and Tsitsi Jadagu.

Dzimiri and Jadagu both died after a short illness, while Brig Gen Vezha died in a road traffic accident near Mnangagwa’s Kwekwe farm together with two Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) Majors and a Sergeant.

On Monday, 22 April, the ZANU PF Politburo held an extraordinary session whose main agenda was to make arrangements for the three heroes’ simultaneous burials.

