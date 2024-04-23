Why Do Cheating Men Find It Easy To Sleep With Loyal Partner But Not Vice Versa?

By Showbiz Reporter | In the heart of bustling Lagos, amidst the whirlwind of city life, there was a quaint café tucked away on a quiet street corner. It was here that Ade met the love of his life, Tolu. Their romance blossomed over steaming cups of coffee and whispered conversations.

As their relationship deepened, Ade found himself falling more deeply in love with Tolu with each passing day. They shared their hopes, dreams, and fears, building a bond that seemed unbreakable.

But one fateful evening, Ade’s world was shattered when he stumbled upon a shocking revelation: Tolu had been unfaithful. The discovery sent shockwaves through Ade’s heart, leaving him reeling with pain and betrayal.

Unable to bear the thought of staying with Tolu, Ade made the agonizing decision to end their relationship. Sleep eluded him as he grappled with feelings of hurt and anger, wondering how the woman he loved could betray him so.

In the midst of his turmoil, Ade found solace in the arms of another woman—a stranger he met at a bar. Their encounter was fleeting yet intense, providing Ade with a temporary escape from the heartache that consumed him.

But even as he sought refuge in the arms of another, Ade couldn’t shake off the haunting question that lingered in his mind: Why was it so difficult for him to forgive Tolu’s infidelity, yet so easy for him to seek comfort in the arms of another woman?

As the night wore on, Ade found himself grappling with the complexities of love, loyalty, and desire. It was a journey of self-discovery, fraught with uncertainty and introspection.

And in the quiet hours of the morning, as the city slumbered beneath a blanket of stars, Ade was left with more questions than answers, his heart heavy with the weight of unresolved emotions.

“MEN PLEASE ANSWER ME! Why do you find it difficult to sleep with your partner after finding out she has slept with another man but it’s easy for you to sleep with someone else’s woman fully aware that she sleeps with her partner everyday?, the sociallite Charity Njoku asks concerning human relationships and the unanswered questions that linger in the hearts of many.

(This is an imaginary story)

