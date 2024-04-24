Zim Student Dies In Poland, Family Appeals For Help To Repatriate Body

Spread the love

A Zimbabwe student, named Bathabile Meshia, has died in Poland, with the family launching a request for public assistance for repatriation of her body.

Meshia, who was 22, at Lublin public hospital after a short illness.

She was in her first semester at Vincent Pol University in Lublin where she enrolled for a Cycle Masters Studies in Physiotherapy.

Her programme was set to end 31 March 2029.

Meshia’s parents, according to her maternal aunt Thokozani Mguni who has launched a GoFundMe request, are both in Zimbabwe and “are devastated by the passing of their daughter”.

“They cannot afford the repatriation expenses, therefore appealing to the public to find it in their hearts to assist raise the funds,” Mguni said.

Her post-mortem, according to family, showed she succumbed to an undisclosed cancer in the stomach.

Those who knew her say Bathabile was a young, quiet and introverted, and most people did not know her.

Her family had invested all their savings paying for her University studies and cannot afford to repatriate her body.

Other students are trying to help by arranging and getting all paperwork to her family in Zimbabwe.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...