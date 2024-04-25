Lady Chevrons Lose

THE Lady Chevrons remain in high spirits despite a 32-run loss in their last warm-up match against Scotland, ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup Qualifiers which get underway this Thursday.

With the qualifiers just a day away, the Lady Chevrons are gearing up for what promises to be a fierce competition, fuelled by a determination to prove themselves and secure a place in cricket’s most prestigious tournament.

Despite a 32-run loss in their last warm-up match against Scotland, the Zimbabwe women cricket team is maintaining a positive attitude ahead of the World Cup qualifiers.

“The overall goal is to go and qualify and we will take each game as it is, our first match is against Vanuatu that is our big focus,” said Sharne Mayers, opening batter.

Drawn in group B alongside hosts United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, Ireland and Vanuatu, the Lady Chevrons are among ten nations vying for the two remaining slots at the World Cup to be hosted by Bangladesh between September and October this year.

Zimbabwe take on Vanuatu in their first match of the tournament set for this Thursday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

