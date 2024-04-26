RBZ Governor Dumps US Dollar For ZiG

By Business Reporter- RBZ Governor John Mushayavanhu’s recent announcement to phase out the United States dollar in favour of the Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) currency has raised eyebrows and scepticism among Zimbabweans.

Mushayavanhu’s assertion that the de-dollarization plan will succeed, with the aim to ban the USD by 2026, seems detached from the economic reality faced by the nation.

While the RBZ paints a rosy picture of ZiG as a solution to exchange rate volatility and inflation, many Zimbabweans remain unconvinced.

The roots of the country’s economic woes lie deeper than the choice of currency.

Zimbabwe has grappled with hyperinflation, currency instability, and economic mismanagement for over two decades.

The introduction of ZiG, touted as backed by gold and other precious metals, is presented as a panacea for Zimbabwe’s economic woes.

However, skepticism arises when examining the feasibility and sustainability of such a move.

Critics argue that simply introducing a new currency does not address the underlying structural issues plaguing the economy.

Mushayavanhu’s claims that 80% of transactions currently occur in USD and that the de-dollarization process will gradually shift this balance seem overly optimistic. Given the lack of trust in the local currency due to past experiences of hyperinflation and economic instability, convincing Zimbabweans to embrace ZiG will be an uphill battle.

Moreover, Mushayavanhu’s dismissal of the parallel market for foreign currency as “non-existent” is met with skepticism. Reports of individuals resorting to the parallel market for foreign exchange highlight the deep-rooted issues of trust and confidence in the official banking system.

The involvement of law enforcement agencies in curbing the parallel market raises questions about the government’s approach to addressing economic challenges. Critics argue that heavy-handed tactics may further erode trust in the financial system and exacerbate social tensions.

Despite assurances from the RBZ, the viability of ZiG remains uncertain. While backed by gold, the stability of the currency hinges on various factors, including global gold prices and economic policies. Without addressing fundamental issues such as corruption, mismanagement, and lack of investor confidence, the introduction of ZiG may offer little more than a temporary reprieve.

In conclusion, while the RBZ’s efforts to promote ZiG may be well-intentioned, they must be accompanied by comprehensive economic reforms to address the root causes of Zimbabwe’s economic challenges. Merely switching currencies without addressing underlying structural issues is unlikely to lead to sustainable economic stability and prosperity for the nation.

