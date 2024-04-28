Chiwenga In Secret Talks With Iranian President
28 April 2024
VICE President General (Rtd) Dr Constantino Chiwenga has met with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on the sidelines of the ongoing Iran-Africa International Economic Conference in Tehran, with discussions focusing on deepening cooperation between the two countries.
The second Iran-Africa International Economic Conference kicked off in Tehran, Iran, this Friday, with focus on boosting trade, exploring investment possibilities and fostering collaboration across various sectors.
