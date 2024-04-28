Chiwenga In Secret Talks With Iranian President

VICE President General (Rtd) Dr Constantino Chiwenga has met with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on the sidelines of the ongoing Iran-Africa International Economic Conference in Tehran, with discussions focusing on deepening cooperation between the two countries.

The second Iran-Africa International Economic Conference kicked off in Tehran, Iran, this Friday, with focus on boosting trade, exploring investment possibilities and fostering collaboration across various sectors.

