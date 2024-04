Bosso Bury Green Machine

Spread the love

Highlanders crush Makepekepe at Emagumeni while Dynamos were held at home.

Good going for Green Fuel’s post Dhlakama era with a big Win

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Results:

Highlanders 2-0 CAPS United

Dynamos 2-2 Ngezi Platinum

Manica Diamonds 1-0 FC Platinum

Green Fuel 3-0 Arenel Movers

Hwange 1-1 Herentals

Bulawayo Chiefs 1-0 Chegutu Pirates

ZBC News

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...