Hopewell Chin’ono Speaks On Presidential Ambitions

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| Controversial journalist-cum-political commentator Hopewell Chin’ono has dismissed claims that he plans to run for presidency in the 2028 Presidential elections.

Posting on X, Chin’ono confirmed receiving a call from the South Africa Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) enquiring about the claims.

“Today, I received a call from an SABC television producer asking me about a 2028 Presidential campaign that I am supposedly working on.

“I want to make it categorically clear that I have no intention whatsoever of running for the presidency, and I am not working on anyone’s presidential campaign, nor will I be doing so for 2028. Anyone who tells you otherwise is lying to you, and you should treat them as such,” said Chin’ono.

“I have verified social media handles that I use to make public pronouncements about my immediate and future intentions.

“Don’t believe what you hear about any plans if it is not on my social media handles, all of which are verified.

“I am a journalist, documentary filmmaker, and anti-corruption activist. That is my turf and professional terrain. I have no intention of being a politician or working for one, I have said this countless times.

“I know that I have many folks who don’t sleep day and night, trying to destroy my professional reputation and are desperate for me to declare that I am joining politics so that they have a better chance to taint me. There won’t be such luck for them anytime soon because I will never run for public office.

“We must understand that we can all do our bit for a better Zimbabwe in our respective professions without going into politics. That is a choice I made a long time ago, and it has not changed.

“Please be guided accordingly. I don’t do frontline politics; I do journalism, filmmaking, anti-corruption work, and of course, goat farming.”

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...