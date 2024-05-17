Euro 2024 : Belgium Among Tournament Favourites

Belgium

Previous EUROs: 6, most recently EURO 2020

EURO best: Runners-up (1980)

EURO 2020: Quarter-finals

Qualification secured: Matchday 7

Belgium beat their main Group F rivals Austria 3-2 on 13 October to confirm their place at a third successive EURO in their first campaign under German-Italian coach Domenico Tedesco.

The Red Devils were quarter-finalists at the last two EUROs but failed to progress from the group stage at the 2022 FIFA World Cup finals.

Belgium’s Group E fixtures

17/06: Belgium vs Slovakia (Frankfurt, 18:00)

22/06: Belgium vs Romania (Cologne, 21:00)

26/06: Ukraine vs Belgium (Stuttgart, 18:00)

Belgium’s road to Germany: Watch every goal

Source :

UEFA.COM

