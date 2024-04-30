Ruto Off With Zimbabwean Cattle

Kenyan Government to Import Simmental Cattle from Zimbabwe: Boost for Local Farmers

In a significant development aimed at bolstering agricultural ties between Kenya and Zimbabwe, the government of Kenyan President Dr. William Ruto has initiated plans to import Simmental cattle from Zimbabwean farmers. This move comes following President Ruto’s visit to the premier trade expo, where he expressed admiration for Zimbabwe’s livestock industry.

President Ruto, serving as the guest of honor at this year’s trade expo, officially opened the event on Saturday. During his visit, he toured various exhibition stands and was particularly impressed by the Simmental cattle showcased by prominent Matabeleland South farmer, Mr. Obert Chinhamo.

Mr. Chinhamo, whose successful enterprise operates on the outskirts of Bulawayo, caught the attention of President Ruto with his high-quality Simmental cattle. As a result of this encounter, Mr. Chinhamo and other local farmers have been approached to export 15 Simmental bulls and 40 heifers to Kenya.

Speaking about the development, Mr. Chinhamo expressed his enthusiasm for the opportunity, stating, “I have been contacted by a government official from Kenya who stated that the process to export our Simmental breed to that country has been initiated… I have already selected the best beasts that we will send to Kenya.”

The export of Simmental cattle to Kenya is viewed as a significant milestone that could potentially unlock vast opportunities for local farmers. It is seen as a positive outcome of the flourishing bilateral ties between Zimbabwe and Kenya.

“The Kenyan government official said they want about 15 bulls and between 30 and 40 heifers,” explained Mr. Chinhamo. “I have already contacted other Simmental breeders to select their best breeds so that together we can meet the numbers that the Kenyans want.”

Mr. Chinhamo’s journey as a farmer reflects years of dedication and hard work. From his humble beginnings selling second-hand clothes in the early ’90s to acquiring his farm in 1994, his story epitomizes resilience and determination in the face of challenges.

“I have been breeding cattle for the last 30 years,” Mr. Chinhamo shared. “When I started, I was into commercial breeding, where I would buy cattle from farmers in surrounding areas for fattening in feedlots.”

The impending export of Simmental cattle to Kenya represents not only a commercial opportunity but also a testament to the potential for collaboration and growth within Africa’s agricultural sector. As preparations for the export continue, stakeholders eagerly anticipate the positive impact this partnership will have on both countries’ agricultural landscapes.

