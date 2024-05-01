Breaking: ZCTU Blocks Chamisa From Addressing Workers
1 May 2024
By Political Correspondent – A prominent official affiliated with opposition leader Nelson Chamisa has been prevented from delivering a solidarity message at the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions May Day organized celebrations in Harare.
Ostallos Gift Siziba was stopped from speaking on Wednesday at Gwanzura Stadium as he approached the podium to deliver his message of solidarity.
According to a source present at the event, Siziba had intended to assess the mood of the gathering before inviting Chamisa to address the assembly.
—more to follow