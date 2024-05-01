Breaking: ZCTU Blocks Chamisa From Addressing Workers

By Political Correspondent – A prominent official affiliated with opposition leader Nelson Chamisa has been prevented from delivering a solidarity message at the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions May Day organized celebrations in Harare.

ZANU BLOCKS CHAMISA FROM ADDRESSING WORKERS ZCTU MEETING https://t.co/xCqM4E3EbX — ZimEye (@ZimEye) May 1, 2024

Ostallos Gift Siziba was stopped from speaking on Wednesday at Gwanzura Stadium as he approached the podium to deliver his message of solidarity.

According to a source present at the event, Siziba had intended to assess the mood of the gathering before inviting Chamisa to address the assembly.

—more to follow

