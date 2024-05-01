Vinicius Junior Rescues Los Blancos

Vinicius Junior scored a late penalty to earn Real Madrid a 2-2 draw in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final at Bayern Munich.

The Brazilian forward gave the visitors the lead against the run of play in the first half after Bayern had dominated the opening 20 minutes, with Leroy Sane denied inside 60 seconds by goalkeeper Andriy Lunin.

But Sane sparked the hosts into life early in the second half, beating Lunin at his near post with a piledriver before Harry Kane slotted home from the penalty spot to complete the four-minute turnaround.

Bayern controlled the game from then on yet squandered their lead with seven minutes left when Min-Jae Kim brought down Rodrygo in the box and Vinicius sent Manuel Neuer the wrong way to leave the tie all square.

Source : www.skysports.com

