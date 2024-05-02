Joshua Kimmich Praises Real Madrid

Credit : Real Madrid Updates

“Toni Kroos? You can always learn something from him with the experience he has gained over the years. He gives the team a certain level of security with the ball, control and dominance”.

“Vinícius Junior? He is one of the best 1vs1 dribblers and players in Europe. You can’t defend alone against him. He’s dsngerous and quick. We have to do a lot of things tactically as a team”.

“Real Madrid’s attack? They are always switching positions. Especially Jude, Vini and Rodrygo. It’s important I keep my position as right back and not go out of position by chasing one player”.

“Bayern vs Real definitely won’t be a nornal game. Real Madrid are a massive club and a UCL semi final is always special, even more so against Real Madrid. Everyone in the world who enjoys football wants to watch a semi final between Bayern and Real”.

