Mnangagwa’s Hollow Promises Disappoint Workers

By A Correspondent

On International Workers’ Day, Zimbabwe’s Zanu PF leader, Mr. Emmerson Mnangagwa, urged employers to address the challenges faced by workers.

However, Mnangagwa’s words offered little substance to alleviate the hardships faced by the working class, instead delivering empty rhetoric.

In his address, Mnangagwa stated, “I commend the perseverance, commitment, and diligence of every worker in Zimbabwe.

Your efforts form the foundation of our nation’s advancement.”

