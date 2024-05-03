Chamisa Salutes Journalists

By Nelson Chamisa| SALUTE TO JOURNALISTS…Today, and for all the tomorrows to come, we extend our gratitude to journalists who bravely uphold the pillars of professionalism, honesty and integrity in journalism.

You keep the citizens informed and alert. You hold the policy makers and politicians accountable.

You kick the corrupt out their hiding places.

You diligently weave narratives, shedding light on corruption and unveiling the shadows cast by dark forces.

You expose naked the lies and deceit in high places.

You speak truth to power.

You are the oxygen of society.

A free press is a guarantor for a true society. In a New Great Zimbabwe, the safety of journalists and dignity of the profession will be protected and guaranteed.

Truth-telling illuminates the path towards a brighter future. Thank You.

WorldPressFreedomDay

