What Happens To Mr Strong ZiG Now That His Currency Has Collapsed?

Spread the love

Change is subtle; it can happen just like the jokes we’re witnessed: Mnangagwa was removed. Mugabe was once said to have been sacked, then he was said to have resigned.

What Happens To Mr Strong ZiG Now That His Currency Has Collapsed? — ZimEye (@ZimEye) May 3, 2024

Chris Mutswangwa was once said to have been fired, but he was truly removed from the minister’s job; he was humiliated by ED and it was said: with “immediate effect!”

Today, he is left hanging onto the post of spokesperson. After that, Chris ran off to criticize ED and said that his name had been changed, he is now called: “Mr Strong ZiG.” What happens next now after the ZiG has collapsed?

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...