ZEC Gives Tshabangu Six More Parly Seats

By Parliamentary Correspondent- The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has announced the appointment of six more parliamentarians from the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) led by Sengezo Tsabangu into the National Assembly.

The lawmakers filled the vacant proportional representation seats after Tshabangu recalled the incumbents on the grounds that they had ceased to be members of the CCC party.

According to a notice published in the Government Gazette on Friday, 03 May, ZEC chairperson Priscilla Chigumba said the appointments were with immediate effect.

Reads the notice:

The public is hereby notified, in terms of section 39(7)(a) of the Electoral Act [Chapter 2:13], that the persons specified in the Schedule below, who were nominated by the Citizens Coalition for Change party to fill the vacancies in the National Assembly by virtue of section 120(1)(b) and of the Constitution that occurred following the recall of incumbent members, have been appointed with effect from the date of publication of this notice.

The six MPs are Vivian Chitimbe (Harare), Nyasha Batitsa (Manicaland), Samantha Mureyani (Manicaland), Diana Marikano (Mashonaland East), Tsungirirayi Rungwave (Masvingo) and Melphiner Gwabeni (Midlands).

ZEC also confirmed five CCC candidates to fill vacant senatorial posts. They are Tambudzai Kunaka (Harare), Murisi Zwizwai (Harare), Moses Manyengavana (Harare), Spiwe Munemo (Mashonaland West) and Tawanda Bvumo (Mashonaland West).

