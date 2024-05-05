Chaos In Zanu PF As Chivhayo Dishes-Out 100 Aqua Cars To Party Youths

By Showbiz Reporter- The donation of 100 Aqua cars to Zanu PF youths by controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo’s has left some party bigwigs in discomfort amid accusations that he wanted to ‘buy his way into the top’.
Tongues were already wagging in Zanu PF over Chivayo’s close association with President Emmerson Mnangagwa as the businessman has been overshadowing ministers at State events.
Chivayo has been dishing out cars and cash to Mnangagwa’s loyalists thanking them for showing allegiance to Zanu PF through song, dance and other activities deemed to have played a role in Mnangagwa’s re-election in the disputed 2023 elections.
Sources said Chivayo’s donations were part of a wider plot to campaign for Mnangagwa’s third term bid.
Some Zanu PF members believed to be from a faction aligned to Mnangagwa have been popularising the slogan: “2030, vaMnangagwa vanenge vachipo” (Mnangagwa will still be in office), igniting turmoil in the party corridors.
On Friday, Chivayo said he had set aside US$850 000 to acquire 100 Toyota Aqua vehicles for distribution to party youths across the country’s 10 provinces
Chivayo said the vehicles would be distributed randomly to Zanu PF youths who campaigned hard for Zanu PF to secure victory in the 2023 elections.
Sources in the ruling party yesterday said Chivayo was now serving Mnangagwa’s personal interests and secretly campaigning for his third term bid.
“He is secretly campaigning for Mnangagwa’s third term bid while at the same time seemingly building his own power base,” a ruling party source said.
“He is now penetrating Zanu PF party structures.
“Very soon we will get into a situation where every musician, comedian, politician will campaign for Mnangagwa’s third term bid… who will want to be left behind because after the youth donation, he will be targeting the women leagues, main wing and so forth?
“With these kind of donations, even senior party members may be tempted to call him chef sooner rather than later.”
Sources said Mnangagwa was actively funding his transactional politics.
Zanu PF director of information Farai Marapira, however, said the party welcomed Chivayo’s donation.
“He has shown that he has utmost respect to Zanu PF and its leadership of President Emmerson Mnangagwa who has created billionaires in the country and is one of the beneficiaries,” he said
“We had situations where multinational companies exploited our resources to benefit their countries whilst we remained in poverty, but now we have empowered ourselves thanks to our President Emmerson Mnangagwa.” Standard