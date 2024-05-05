Mnangagwa Under Nordic Business Diplomatic Test

By Diplomatic Correspondent- Nordic countries have put Zimbabwe on a diplomatic test by nominating the Southern African country to host the 2025 Africa-Nordic Foreign Affairs Ministers meeting.

Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden head the Nordic business bloc, and it has more than 30 African countries affiliated to it including Zimbabwe.

The Nordic-African Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (NAFM) was first held in Stockholm in 2001 and has since taken place 21 times. It aims to strengthen cooperation between Nordic and African countries on foreign policy and global issues.

At this year’s Nordic-Africa Foreign Affairs Ministers meeting in Copenhagen, Denmark, this Friday, member states of Nordic countries endorsed Zimbabwe as the next host.

This development should work as a test for Harare, which has had bad relations with the West for over two decades now and is a great opportunity for the country’s re-engagement policy.

Incumbent Chair of the Nordic-Africa Foreign Ministers meeting, Denmark’s Foreign Minister, Lars Løkke Rasmussen, confirmed Zimbabwe’s selection.

26 African and five Nordic countries participated in the 2024 edition of the ministerial meeting.

