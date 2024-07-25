Mnangagwa Does Not Own Zimbabwe!

By A Correspondent

In recent developments within Zimbabwe’s political landscape, the voices of dissent have grown louder against what is perceived as the heavy-handed rule of President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his Zanu PF government.

The latest outcry comes from Stephen Sarkozy Chuma, former youth spokesperson of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), who vehemently criticized the regime for its treatment of members of the Zimbabwe National Students Union (ZINASU).

Chuma’s words were stark and impassioned, delivered with a sense of urgency and defiance.

He declared, “No one is safe from the dictator! The moment calls for unified efforts against dictatorship. Mnangagwa is not Zimbabwe!”

These words encapsulate the frustration and fear that many Zimbabweans feel under the current administration, which has been accused of cracking down on dissent and stifling opposition voices.

The Zimbabwe National Students Union (ZINASU) has long been a bastion of activism and resistance against oppressive regimes in Zimbabwe.

Founded during the country’s struggle for independence, ZINASU has played a pivotal role in advocating for student rights, educational reforms, and political change.

However, its members have often faced persecution and intimidation from authorities seeking to suppress dissent.

Under Mnangagwa’s presidency, Zimbabwe has grappled with economic challenges, allegations of electoral fraud, and widespread human rights abuses.

Critics argue that despite promises of reform and a new era of governance following the ousting of Robert Mugabe in 2017, little has changed for ordinary Zimbabweans. The government’s response to protests and dissent has been characterized by crackdowns, arrests of opposition figures, and restrictions on freedom of speech and assembly.

Stephen Sarkozy Chuma’s condemnation of Mnangagwa as not representing Zimbabwe reflects a sentiment shared by many within the country and among the diaspora.

It underscores a broader disillusionment with the political elite and a desire for genuine democratic change.

Chuma’s call for unified efforts against dictatorship resonates with a growing movement of activists, civil society organizations, and ordinary citizens who are pushing for accountability, transparency, and respect for human rights.

