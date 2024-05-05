Semiotics Of Football

Spread the love

Mendy in this scene was asking Rodrigo or Kroos to quickly cover the direction from which the German would shoot from deep, because Ferland was paying attention to Kimmich, who quickly came from behind in an attempt to distract Mendy and prepare for the shot. Sané actually succeeded and took advantage of Rodrigo and Kroos not covering him properly and shot. A strong ball that I put into the net.

Therefore, in a previous post, I said and spoke that Mendy, on the defensive level, is one of the best full-backs in the world, if not the best. He knows and has a good reading of the opponent’s attack and also has a very high mental presence. He just needs proper defensive support from his teammates.

Credit : Real Madrid Updates

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...