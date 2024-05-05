Watch Rugare Gumbo Explaining The Roots Of The 2017 Mugabe Coup, Zanu-Lusaka Structures With Mnangagwa Missing

By Political Correspondent- Rugare Gumbo, the former Zanu PF heavyweight and the only surviving member of the Dare Rechimurenga, says the November 2017 coup that ousted the late president, Robert Mugabe, was the third in the history of Zanu.

Dare Rechimurenga was the supreme council of the Zanu in 1970 and was responsible for giving the party directions, and it was operating from Lusaka, Zambia.

Blessed Sunday Zimbabwe. Dare re Chimurenga was the supreme council of the nationalist movement tasked with the execution of the armed struggle. In this instalment Elder Rugare Gumbo its last surviving member speaks to its composition, its contradictions, FROLIZI, a break away… pic.twitter.com/p6lHGoBOAf — Lloyd Msipa 🇿🇼 (@LloydMsipa) May 5, 2024

