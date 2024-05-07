Galloway To Extend Plymouth Contract

Brendan Galloway’s contract with Plymouth Argyle is set to expire at the end of the season and both parties have since entered talks for a new deal.

The Warriors international received a new offer but is yet to accept it.

However, the final decision was to depend on whether Argyle successfully retain their Championship status.

After Argyle’s survival was confirmed over the weekend, the club now hopes Galloway, along with Mikel Miller, will remain beyond this season.

He said: “Obviously, we didn’t know what league we were going to be in. I respect the fact they wanted to wait to see where they would be so hopefully today is a positive way forward in that respect.”

“I think both players have done well in the Championship, they want to stay in the Championship, so would I, so I don’t really foresee too many issues as long as we’re in this league.”

Brendan Galloway joined Plymouth Argyle in 2021 and helped the team win promotion into Championship last season.

He has made twent-six appearances across all competitions.

