Police Boss Called Out For Harassing Foreign Sports Teams

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| Zimbabwe Republic Police Commissioner General Godwin Matanga has called out Officer Commanding Harare Province Wonder Tembo for forcing foreign sports teams currently in the country for handball games to pay for escort services.

According to a police press statement, Tembo had a dispute with the organisers of the Zone IV International Handball Federation Trophy Tournament who wanted escort services for team playing games in Chitungwiza-which is 40 kilometres from Harare Central Business District.

Matanga reiterated that the police do not charge for escort services to foreign teams participating in games in Zimbabwe.

He ordered that the teams be escorted to Chitungwiza for free.

“Reference is made to the ongoing Zone IV International Handball Federation Trophy Tournament and the engagement by organizers with Officer Commanding Harare Province, Commissioner Wonder Tembo on the 07th May 2024 for escort services for foreign participating teams to the venue in Chitungwiza.The Commissioner General of Police Tandabantu Godwin Matanga has directed that escort services be immediately provided to the teams for free.

“In this regard no money will be paid to the Zimbabwe Republic Police or any individual member for the escort services.

“The Commissioner General of Police has made it clear that the Zimbabwe Republic Police does not charge any money or costs to escort foreign teams coming to participate in sporting events in the country,” the police Public Relations department said.

It is not clear what action will be taken against Tembo but many a times people have complained over the conduct of the ZRP with officers now reportedly demanding bribes even to open a docket.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...