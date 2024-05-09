ZiG Trading Arrested Mutsvangwa Son Also Has Rape Cases

By Political Reporter- Zanu PF spokesperson Chris Mutsvangwa’s son Neville, who was arrested yesterday for trading ZiG with US Dollars, is notorious for money-changing deals and rape cases, it has emerged.

Neville was arrested yesterday at his Mt Pleasant home in Harare by detectives from the CID commercial crimes unit on allegations of contravening the Exchange Control Act by illegally trading in foreign currency.

On his WhatsApp status on Monday, Neville posted a message stating “18.75”, which was interpreted by some as an advertisement for the street rate for the ZiG to the United States dollar.

Some reports suggest that the post triggered Mutsvangwa’s arrest.

His mother, Monica, the Women’s Affairs minister, has defended him, connecting the arrest to Zanu PF factionalism.

In audio circulating on social media platforms, Monica is heard saying the charges were cooked up.

This is not the first time Neville has made headlines for the wrong reasons.

He was twice arrested for sexual offences.

In the first instance, he allegedly raped a woman in Harare, and in the second instance, he allegedly tried to rape a second woman in Mutare. He was never convicted.

In 2019, police raided Neville’s office at 3 Sanfenand Flats on Fife Avenue in Harare, where he was allegedly conducting illegal foreign currency deals. He was away but police found US$200,000.

Four detectives allegedly conspired with Mutsvangwa’s workers to under-declare the money found on the premises by seizing US$40,000 instead of the full amount.

It was alleged that by the time they got to the police station, the money had gone down to US$20,000. The four detectives were subsequently arrested for the theft of US$20,000.

Neville was also recently accused of undermining government policy after selling Starlink units in Zimbabwe despite a POTRAZ ban.

