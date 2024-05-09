High Court Orders Catch And Release Of Wadyajena’s Trucks

High Court Declares “Catch and Release” in Justice Mayor Wadyajena Case.

By Farai D Hove | In a dramatic turn of events reminiscent of a classic “catch and release” scenario, the High Court has made a significant ruling in favor of Emmerson Mnangagwa’s reputed protégé, the sports-car aficionado, Justice Mayor Wadyajena. Two years after his high-profile arrest, the court has ordered the release of his extensive collection of vehicles and other assets, previously held by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC).

Justice Mayor Wadyajena, formerly a legislator for Gokwe Nembudziya, found himself in legal hot water when he was accused of siphoning funds from the Cotton Company of Zimbabwe. These funds were intended for the purchase of bale cables but reportedly ended up financing Wadyajena’s personal cache of 25 haulage trucks and two luxury cars. The assets were seized amidst allegations of fraudulent acquisition, spearheading a broader investigation into corruption and money laundering.

However, the narrative took a “catch and release” turn this Wednesday when the High Court ruled that the continued seizure of Wadyajena’s assets was unlawful. According to Wadyajena’s attorney, Mr. Oliver Marwa, this ruling represents a pivotal victory. “The High Court has ruled that the continued seizure of our client is unlawful, and it has ordered that ZACC or anyone holding that property must forthwith release the property,” Marwa stated, emphasizing that while the ruling clears the way for the return of the assets, it does not prevent ongoing investigations or future prosecutions.

This ruling marks yet another episode in what could be seen as a “catch and release” saga, where assets are seized only to be returned following legal battles. Last year, Wadyajena and his co-accused managed to get themselves removed from remand, citing unnecessary delays in the investigation process, which further underscores the cyclic nature of high-profile legal encounters in Zimbabwe.

The state has indicated that it might still pursue criminal charges against Wadyajena, planning to proceed by way of summons. This approach keeps the door open for further legal proceedings, maintaining the tension between the pursuit of justice and the rights of the accused in what many see as a judicial “catch and release” process.

This case has not only highlighted the complexities of legal battles involving high-ranking officials and notable figures but also the challenges faced in the fight against corruption within state enterprises. As the wheels of justice continue to turn, all eyes will be on how this “catch and release” narrative unfolds, shaping perceptions of justice and law enforcement in Zimbabwe.

