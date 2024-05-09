Magaya Lied To Mnangagwa About His Heart Stadium

By A Correspondent| The ZIFA’s First Instance Board has exposed controversial preacher Walter Magaya for fooling President Emmerson Mnangagwa to officially open a football stadium without ablution facilities.

Magaya’s Heart Stadium was officially opened by President Emmerson Mnangagwa early this year.

At the time of the official opening, Magaya said he had plans to host the Zimbabwe Warriors matches but all that seems to have been lip service from the disgraced Man-of-God to fool Mnangagwa.

Heart Stadium has been without public toilets since its homologation in March.

The stadium was relying on hiring mobile toilets which were overwhelmed on matchdays.

Heart’s temporary suspension has forced the home team Yadah to use Rufaro Stadium as their new home ground.

The Miracle Boys are set to host CAPS United on Saturday at Rufaro stadium, making the ceremonial home of football the only venue to use as home ground for all four Harare-based topflight league teams.

Stadium crisis is one of the major problems in the country, currently, Zimbabwe does not have a CAF-approved facility which can be used for any international football game

