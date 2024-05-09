Man Caught In The Act After Breaking Into Pub

Man Sentenced After Theft and Drunken Episode in Nyanga Bar

By Court Reporter | ZimEye | Nyanga, April 12, 2024 – A 28-year-old man, Dickson Simango, was sentenced yesterday to 12 months in prison, with three months suspended, following a bizarre theft incident at a local bar in Nyanga. According to Nyanga Magistrates’ Court documents, Simango was found guilty of unlawful entry among other charges.

On the early morning of April 11, 2024, at approximately 2:00 AM, Simango broke into Nyamhuka 2 bar by dismantling part of the asbestos ceiling. Once inside, he proceeded to steal various food items and alcoholic beverages, including three 750ml bottles of whisky and 250 grams of tinned beef, totaling $43.50. His spree ended as he passed out in the shop due to intoxication and was later discovered by the bar owner the following morning.

The total value of the stolen goods amounted to $266.80, but the items recovered were valued at only $183.50. In addition to his prison sentence, Simango is ordered to pay restitution of $83.30 for the damages and stolen goods not recovered.

Simango will effectively serve eight months in prison, contingent upon his good behavior and completion of the restitution payment. The case has attracted attention due to the unusual circumstances and the leniency shown by the court in suspending part of the sentence.- ZimEye

